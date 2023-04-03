Police ended up firing shots when a suspect driving this rock truck allegedly tried to ram their police vehicle. (Facebook photo)

Shots fired by RCMP to stop rampaging rock truck in northwest B.C. town

Social media reports indicate extensive damage caused in Smithers

One person is in custody following a rampage in a rock truck through the streets of Smithers April 2 in which shots were fired.

RCMP said in an email they responded to a report of a possible impaired operation of a vehicle just before 9 p.m.

Officers said when they located the suspect vehicle, the driver attempted to ram the police vehicle.

“Due to the escalation of potential grievous harm to police as a result, shots were fired by police,” said Cpl. Alex Bérubé, an RCMP spokesperson. “Luckily, nobody was injured and police were able to stop the suspect.”

No further details were available from police, but social media reports suggest during the incident the suspect allegedly rammed somebody’s shed, smashed a parked vehicle on the street and ripped up the Chandler Park soccer fields before being stopped near St. Joseph’s School.

The person, for whom no details were given, was arrested under the Mental Health Act, Bérubé continued.

An investigation, with a potential for criminal charges is underway.

MORE NEWS: Gitxaala First Nation goes to court over B.C.’s automatic mineral rights system.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Supreme Court throws out logging company’s request for protester’s social media identities
Next story
Bloodied Ikea rug left at police department is linked to violent crime, B.C. RCMP say

Just Posted

The Gitxaała First Nation Flag flies in Kitkatla in June 2022. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Gitxaała Nation enters first-of-its-kind mineral rights challenge in B.C. Supreme Court

Brenda Knights was a longtime executive and former CEO at seyem, the business group created by Kwantlen First Nation. She and another former executive are suing seyem and KFN for wrongful dismissal. KFN is countersuing. (Langley Advance Times files)
Former seyem executives sue Kwantlen business group for wrongful dismissal

The Shake Zone was a mobile earthquake simulator at a public event to teach about emergency preparedness in 2017. (Langley Advance Times files)
B.C. gives Langley City $29K for emergency preparedness

CUPE 561 transit workers stand at the picket line in the ongoing transit strike, as they wait for a deal to be hammered out between the union and their employer, First Transit. (@fraservalleytransitstrike/Instagram)
Transit users in Fraser Valley losing money, shifts, jobs as ongoing strike keeps buses parked

Pop-up banner image