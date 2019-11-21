UPDATED: Police believe 47-year-old man shot in Aldergrove targeted

The police are at the scene of an early morning shooting in rural Langley. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A 47-year-old man was shot Thursday morning and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries in Aldergrove, according to RCMP.

Police were called to a residence in the 26900-block of 48 Avenue around 6 a.m. where they currently remain on scene, according to a release issued Thursday morning.

The Lower Mainland Police Dog Services and Emergency Response Team are both on scene to assist with the investigation.

Police believe the shooting to be targeted. Langley RCMP’s serious crime unit is investigating and are currently conducting neighbourhood and video canvass.

If anyone has information they are asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

