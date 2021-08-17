Shots fired in Langley City, victim uncooperative, RCMP say

Police were called to the area of 204th Street and Fraser Highway Monday night

A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital and later released after a shooting in Langley City Monday night.

Around 8:45 p.m. Langley RCMP were called to the area of 204th Street and Fraser Highway where they discovered a man near Cascades Casino with non-life threatening injuries.

“[The] victim has been released [from hospital] and is uncooperative at this time,” said Sgt. Rebecca Parslow with Langley RCMP.

“Investigators believe this to be a targeted and isolated incident with no further risk to public safety.”

It is not yet known if the victim is from the community, or if it was known to police.

Langley RCMP and the Serious Crime Unit have taken conduct of the investigation and are seeking help from the public.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage from that area around the time of the incident is asked to contact the Langley RCMP non-emergency line at 604-532-3200.