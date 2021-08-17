Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting. One man was injured. (Langley RCMP)

Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting. One man was injured. (Langley RCMP)

Shots fired in Langley City, victim uncooperative, RCMP say

Police were called to the area of 204th Street and Fraser Highway Monday night

A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital and later released after a shooting in Langley City Monday night.

Around 8:45 p.m. Langley RCMP were called to the area of 204th Street and Fraser Highway where they discovered a man near Cascades Casino with non-life threatening injuries.

“[The] victim has been released [from hospital] and is uncooperative at this time,” said Sgt. Rebecca Parslow with Langley RCMP.

“Investigators believe this to be a targeted and isolated incident with no further risk to public safety.”

It is not yet known if the victim is from the community, or if it was known to police.

Langley RCMP and the Serious Crime Unit have taken conduct of the investigation and are seeking help from the public.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage from that area around the time of the incident is asked to contact the Langley RCMP non-emergency line at 604-532-3200.

Those who wish to remain anonymous, can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLangley CityLangley RCMPShooting

Previous story
Man shot in hand in Abbotsford and 3 suspects arrested

Just Posted

Police were on scene June 14 in the area of George Ferguson Way and Ware Street. They were called to the same residence Monday night (Aug. 16) after a man was shot in the hand. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Man shot in hand in Abbotsford and 3 suspects arrested

Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting. One man was injured. (Langley RCMP)
Shots fired in Langley City, victim uncooperative, RCMP say

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)
Province funds Langley Township homelessness programs

Susan Simning stands with “Emma,” a GMC short-box truck that once belonged to her murdered son, Bradley McPherson, at the Burnouts in the Sky event in Cloverdale in 2017. (File photo)
Memorial show and shine set for South Surrey this Sunday