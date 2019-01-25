Granville Street Bridge (Wikimedia Commons)

Should the Granville Bridge be reduced to four vehicle lanes?

Vancouver city council is set to discuss a report on the eight-lane bridge next week

Vancouver city council will soon consider a proposal to halve the lanes on the Granville Street Bridge and create a more pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly route.

According to a report on Jan. 22, the eight-lane bridge over False Creek was built in 1954 to connect to “high-speed, high-volume freeways that were never built.” It also says the bridge sees similar traffic volume to the Burrard Bridge, which has four lanes.

The city’s transportation plan, implemented in 2012, aims to make two-thirds of all trips through the city accessible by walking, cycling or public transit by 2040.

The bridge is “one of the most glaring barriers” in Vancouver’s pedestrian and cycling networks, the report says.

Building a central path along the bridge, which would be elevated and have physical barriers to protect pedestrians from vehicles, is the ideal method, the report says. Expanding existing sidewalks would be too difficult along the bridge’s unique design, while an additional structure just for pedestrians would be too costly.

Councillors are scheduled to discuss whether the proposal, which also includes $25 million in seismic upgrades, should move to public consultation at their next meeting on Tuesday. A refined proposal would be brought in July.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
WATCH: Langley’s 800-pound pig takes ferry to new Vancouver Island home
Next story
B.C. nurses approve collective agreement with pay increase, workload changes

Just Posted

B.C. nurses approve collective agreement with pay increase, workload changes

Deal includes wage premiums for work on understaffed units

WATCH: Langley’s 800-pound pig takes ferry to new Vancouver Island home

Theodore the pig moved to his new home in Duncan on Friday, Jan. 25.

Funding boosted for Langley ER expansion

The province is increasing the budget for the rebuild, to be completed by late next year.

Lower Mainland junior curlers will be vying for gold

Team B.C., led by skip Tyler Tardi, secured a birth in the finals Sunday at the junior nationals.

Friendly water buffalo charms Langley kids

Ebeneezer nuzzled kids and allowed himself to be petted during a school visit Friday.

Plecas: Christy Clark told Liberals MLAs to fire non-partisan constituency workers

Former constituency assistant says Darryl Plecas returned from pre-election meeting ‘very upset’

Prince Rupert cleared to end boil water notice

City has downgraded from boil water notice to a water quality advisory after six weeks

B.C. reporter charged with violating court-ordered publication ban

Castanet’s Nicholas Johansen accused of publishing banned information in court case

Should the Granville Bridge be reduced to four vehicle lanes?

Vancouver city council is set to discuss a report on the eight-lane bridge next week

Memos: Facebook allowed ‘friendly fraud’ to profit from kids

The lawsuit, filed California, centred on allegations that Facebook knowingly milked teenagers

Standing ovation for Michael Jackson accusers at Sundance

Wade Robson and James Safechuck speak out in film ‘Leaving Neverland’

Canadians rescue five injured peacekeepers in Mali

This is the second medical-evacuation mission in less than a week

Transgender woman, imprisoned in B.C. on murder charge, loses extradition fight

Kevin Patterson arrested in Abbotsford in 2014 for Washington State killing

Langley’s Coldest Night of the Year Walk set for Feb. 23

Salvation Army ‘Gateway of Hope’ helps the hungry, homeless and hurting

Most Read