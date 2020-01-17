Good winter tires are a must in the Shuswap. (File photo)

Should winter tires be mandatory in the Lower Mainland?

ICBC dial-a-claims go up as winter storm takes toll

The winter storm has made for a busy week at ICBC, handling thousands of vehicle damage claims since last week’s snowfall.

According to ICBC statistics, the Crown corporation received 12,5oo calls through its dial-a-claim centre between Jan. 10 to 16, all to do with incidents from across the Lower Mainland.

In the week prior, from Jan. 3 to 9, the claim centre handled 11,600 calls.

The busiest day was on Monday, where 3,530 calls were made. On Wednesday, when the blizzard-like conditions led to the province urging residents to avoid travelling, the number of dial-a-claims dropped to 1,882.

It’s too soon to say how much the winter storm will impact the public insurer’s bottom line.

During the worst of the storm, emergency crews were called out to dozens of crashes as commuters tried to drive through inclement conditions. That’s left some wondering if snow tires should be mandatory in the region during the winter months.

Currently, snow tires are only mandatory on majour highways, such as the Coquihalla Highway or Sea-to-Sky Highway.

What do you think?


Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna’s ‘Baby Mary’ finds biological parents after more than 30 years
Next story
U.S. sanction law not enough to prove Canadian fraud: Meng’s lawyers

Just Posted

Aldergrove newspaper boys brave the snow

Aldergrove Star carriers are doing their best to deliver the news to you

Young curlers ready for national tournament in Langley

The teams practiced on Friday in preparation for the official start Saturday

Crews called to “suspicious” house fire in Fort Langley

Langley RCMP is investigating

Not over yet: Mixture of snow, freezing rain on way as winter storm tapers in Lower Mainland

Environment Canada releases weather alert for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

WEATHER: Another wintry storm to hit Langley

Some Friday morning University classes are cancelled due to weather conditions

Kids across Canada more at risk of hospitalization from flu this season: doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam said influenza B does not usually peak until February or later

Should winter tires be mandatory in the Lower Mainland?

ICBC dial-a-claims go up as winter storm takes toll

Canada Post driver in hospital after ice smashes windshield at Massey Tunnel

Incident happened on Richmond side of the Massey Tunnel

Abbotsford bank ATM robbery thwarted by woman standing her ground

Police arrest alleged known robber running down South Fraser wearing balaclava

Kelowna’s ‘Baby Mary’ finds biological parents after more than 30 years

Geneologist and DNA test helped her connect with her biological parents

Fire truck, police car hit in chain of crashes on Hwy. 99

‘People weren’t paying attention,’ says Surrey assistant fire chief

Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Nooner deal

The deal includes a free stay every Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years

Dad of missing Abbotsford woman charged after allegedly exposing himself in park

Barry Shpeley charged with sexual assault and assault

VIDEO: Semi driver records 22 crashes in one icy trip from Chilliwack to Abbotsford

‘Treacherous’ morning had emergency crews struggling to reach stranded drivers

Most Read