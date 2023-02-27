The tail of an Air Canada aircraft is seen behind a pile of snow at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Wed., Dec. 21, 2022. Environment Canada says the snow is not yet done with parts of the south coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The tail of an Air Canada aircraft is seen behind a pile of snow at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Wed., Dec. 21, 2022. Environment Canada says the snow is not yet done with parts of the south coast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Shuswap, Squamish, hit by weekend snow as dusting, or more, still due on south coast

Weekend snow across B.C. hit the Shuswap community of Malakwa the hardest

Environment Canada says the snow is not yet done with parts of British Columbia’s south coast.

Snowfall warnings are posted for eastern Vancouver Island north and south of Nanaimo, the Malahat Highway just north of Victoria, and for the southern Gulf Islands.

The weather office says 10 to 15 centimetres could cover those areas by Tuesday morning and much of the inner south coast could see a dusting at the same time.

Most models call for two to three centimetres from Squamish to Chilliwack, but higher elevations of North and West Vancouver could see eight to 10 centimetres.

Environment Canada says weekend snow across B.C., hit the Shuswap community of Malakwa the hardest, dumping 55 centimetres by Sunday, while Squamish, higher elevations of Metro Vancouver and a section of Highway 1 near Revelstoke all saw between 40 and 50 centimetres of snow.

The heavy, wet blanket brought down trees and power lines, affecting thousands of customers, but the BC Hydro website shows electricity is back everywhere except for a handful of homes in rural Buntzen Bay, north of Port Moody, where repairs had to be suspended late Sunday but were expected to wrap up today.

RELATED: Snow’s falling in Greater Victoria with 10-15 cm forecast for the Malahat

RELATED: Winter storm warning in effect for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Weather

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vigil for Ukraine draws crowd at Langley’s Derek Doubleday Arboretum
Next story
Canada banning video app TikTok on government-issued mobile devices

Just Posted

A Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is displayed during the California Air Resources Board (CARB) 50th Anniversary Technology Symposium and Showcase in Riverside, California, on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Bloomberg photo by Dania Maxwell
PAINFUL TRUTH: Best technology is boring

xx
Gateway shelter to reopen in Langley Tuesday

The Hells Angels clubhouse in Langley has been the gathering place for the White Rock chapter of the outlaw biker gang for years. (Langley Advance Times staff)
EXPLAINER: After government seizures, Langley’s Hells Angels clubhouse still stands

Logan Stewart scored 37 points to lead Brookswood past Elgin Park 80-54 in Sunday (Feb. 26) action at the Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament at Langley Events Centre (Photo courtesy of Vancouver Sports Pictures)
Brookswood Bobcats down Elgin Park Orcas to make final 4 at Jr. Boys Basketball tournament