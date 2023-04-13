Sideswiping hit and run driver leaves chaotic crash on Fraser Highway

Three other cars slammed into one another as the suspect drove off

Do you recognize this vehicle? Police are looking for its driver after it caused a multi-car pileup on Fraser Highway that sent two people to hospital. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The driver of a black SUV sideswiped another vehicle, leading to a multi-vehicle pile-up, before speeding away from the chaotic scene, Langley RCMP say.

On March 21 at about 5:45 p.m., the black SUV was heading west on Fraser Highway, following a Mazda Tribute.

The cars had just passed 240th Street when the SUV pulled out into the eastbound lanes and attempted to pass the Tribute, said Cpl. Craig Van Herk of the Langley RCMP.

There were two oncoming vehicles heading east, a Dodge pickup and a Chevrolet pickup.

The SUV sideswiped the Tribute, sending it out of control, and the Tribute’s front end slammed into the front driver’s side of the oncoming Dodge pickup.

The Tribute spun away from that crash and smashed into the Chevrolet pickup head on.

Meanwhile, the black SUV sped away, driving on the eastbound shoulder against traffic, Van Herk said.

The driver of the Tribute and the Dodge pickup were both taken to hospital by ground ambulance.

Police are now looking for the driver of the suspect SUV.

The vehicle likely has minor damage to the front or passenger side from the sideswipe, said Van Herk.

Anyone who has seen the black SUV, who may have seen the collision, or has other information that could help identify the driver is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

