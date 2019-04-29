A sign erected at the Smuggler’s Inn reads: “Warning: It is illegal to enter Canada directly from Smugglers Inn Property. The owner is bound by a court order to report to Canadian authorities the identity of anyone who enters Canada illegally from this property.” (Aaron Hinks photo)

Sign warning against illegal border crossings erected at South Surrey Smuggler’s Inn property

Inn owner Robert Boule granted bail, with more than dozen conditions

Motorists driving along 0 Avenue in South Surrey are likely to notice a new warning sign on the lawn of the Smuggler’s Inn property.

The double-sided sign, which sits on the American side of the Canada-U.S. border near 184 Street, reads: “Warning: It is illegal to enter Canada directly from Smugglers Inn Property. The owner is bound by a court order to report to Canadian authorities the identity of anyone who enters Canada illegally from this property.”

The illuminated four-by-eight-foot sign was erected as part of the bail conditions set by Judge Robert Hamilton on Blaine, Wash., resident Robert (Bob) Joseph Boule.

Boule is facing a number of charges relating to the smuggling of people in to Canada. Hamilton agreed to release Boule with more than a dozen conditions, including payment of $15,000 bail.

Boule has also been instructed to cancel his personal and business phone numbers and delete an email address associated with the business. He’s also required, as part of his conditions, to create a new business email address and provide the password to his bail officer.

He’s facing 16 counts of counselling offences relating to knowingly inducing, aiding or abetting 16 people in illegally attempting to enter Canada. He’s facing an additional 14 charges of breaching recognizance relating to a prior indictment.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between April 2016 and March 2019.

Outside court following an earlier appearance this month, Boule’s friend Greg Boos described him as a “pillar of the Blaine community.”


