FILE – People use the street to slide down following a major snow storm in Burnaby, B.C., Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Vancouver and the lower mainland have been pounded with heavy snow fall and freezing temperatures. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

‘Significant’ snow expected to pummel the Lower Mainland

The region could see five to 20 centimetres of heavy, wet snow

“Significant snow” is expected to hit the Lower Mainland on Tuesday, according to a special weather statement issued Monday by Environment Canada.

The agency is forecasting between five and 20 centimetres of “heavy, wet snow” starting Tuesday morning and in some areas, continuing till Wednesday morning. The “widespread low elevation snow” will hit both Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, although it’s not likely to bring especially freezing temperatures with it. Environment Canada said the weather will be “cool, but not truly Arctic.”

Tuesday will be the second snowstorm of the year for the Lower Mainland, after a Jan. 15 snowfall led to widespread road and school closures, as well as a provincial alert for people to stay home.

VIDEO: Snow leads to stranded cars, closed schools and chaos on Lower Mainland roads

