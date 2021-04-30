A Sikh advocacy group says the government of India has blocked a Canadian website that aims to raise funds for COVID-19 patients in India. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bikas Das

A Sikh advocacy group says the government of India has blocked a Canadian website that aims to raise funds for COVID-19 patients in India. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bikas Das

Sikh advocacy group says India blocked Canadian website to fund COVID-19 patients

Lawyer Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of Sikhs For Justice says it launched the website Tuesday to connect Indian patients with donations to buy liquid oxygen

A Sikh advocacy group says the government of India has blocked a Canadian website that aims to raise funds for COVID-19 patients abroad.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a lawyer for Sikhs For Justice, said it launched a website Tuesday to connect patients in four Indian states with donations to buy liquid oxygen.

“Economically poor and economically downtrodden Indians do not have enough money to buy oxygen for their families and for the patients,” Pannun said.

Oxygen cylinders have seen drastic markups amid a supply shortage as the pandemic ravages the country.

“A $2 cylinder, they are selling it at $30, a 1,500 per cent increase, even though the dead bodies are piling up,” he said.

A screenshot provided by the group, which has chapters in Toronto, New York City and London, shows a computer unable to connect with the server of the new site, OxygenFund.org.

Pannun saidonly the Indian government has the authority to bar access to the web page, which he says received more than 60 applicants in the first 24 hours followed by thousands of WhatsApp calls since the site went off-line in India.

India’s government did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

With the web page unavailable there, the organization has been swamped with WhatsApp calls over the last few days, largely from the states of Maharashtra and West Bengal.

“We have thousands of missed calls. Thousands. It’s ringing non-stop,” Pannun said, noting Sikhs For Justice has four people working “around the clock” to answer queries.

The group launched another site Thursday, Oxygen4Punjab.org, which was blocked again within hours, he said.

Anshuman Gaur, India’s deputy high commissioner to Canada, says his government has labelled Sikhs For Justice a terrorist group, but could not comment on whether the state blocked its site.

“They are banned,” he said in a phone interview.

The international organization, which advocates for an independent Sikh state and promotes humanitarian aid, was labelled “unlawful” in 2019 by the Indian government led by the Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party.

Last year, the government posted a short list of Sikh organizations and individuals it deems to be “terrorists.” The list included Pannun, who has dismissed the designation as a reaction to his peaceful advocacy for an independent Sikh state.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusIndia

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. senior scammed into sending $20K overseas, hidden between books
Next story
Trudeau acknowledges ‘system-wide failure’ in military’s handling of sexual misconduct

Just Posted

People can find tips on how to avoid human-bear interaction online. (Black Press Media file)
Walker cautions Langley park users to be bear aware after sighting

Metro Vancouver spokesperson said it is not a common occurrence to see bears in that area

Testing for the presence of fentanyl. (The Canadian Press)
Langley drug deaths still high in early months of 2021

The toxic drug epidemic shows no signs of ending

125-year-old Douglas Fir was cut down in Aldergrove. (Carleigh Johnston/Special to the Star)
Aldergrove resident calls for protection of Sawmill Trail ecosystem

Starting May 6, residents can complete a survey on why trees and woodlands are important to them

Downtown Aldergrove (Aldergrove Star files)
Aldergrove Business Association board to shop local for 30 days

From May 15 to June 15, every single purchase by participants must be made in Aldergrove

A construction worker bursts into song on a Coquitlam job site in Langley musician Gino Gerussi’s performance of “Just In Love With A Girl” (Screen grab/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley construction worker who ‘can actually sing’ creates catchy tune

A job just to get through the pandemic turned into a career boost for Gino Gerussi

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
VIDEO: Anti-fogging masks that are compatible for MRIs to be created at B.C. factory

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

A former British Columbia cabinet minister and police chief, Kash Heed, is set to be the latest high-profile politician to testify at the money laundering public inquiry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former minister, police chief Kash Heed to testify at B.C. money laundering inquiry

Fred Pinnock testified that he met with Heed in 2009 after he was appointed solicitor general to raise concerns about large amounts of cash likely linked to organized crime at casinos

A modelling group is offering a glimmer of optimism as British Columbia deals with variants of COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin)
COVID-19 modelling shows B.C. bending the curve of variant cases

Projections show a 30 to 40% decline in transmission rates since March, according to researchers from UBC and SFU

The senior was called on March 31 and told to mail the cash to an address overseas. (Pixabay)
B.C. senior scammed into sending $20K overseas, hidden between books

Vancouver police, in a coordinated effort with UK enforcement agencies, were able to intercept the mailed money

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Wild caribou roam the tundra near The Meadowbank Gold Mine located in Nunavut on Wednesday, March 25, 2009. Newly published research shows threatened caribou herds have lost twice as much habitat as they’ve gained over the last twenty years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Alberta, B.C. caribou lose twice as much habitat from fire and industry as they gain

Some herds, protected by large-scale wolf culls and maternity penning, have made modest gains

The Fraser Valley Regional Library is having a virtual ‘Sphero SPRK+ Robot Challenge’ on Wednesday, May 19. (Submitted)
From reading to robots: Here’s a list of upcoming events at the Fraser Valley Regional Library

Virtual events for the month of May include teen games hangout, Star Wars trivia day

RCMP escort evacuees from Fort McMurray, Alberta past wildfires that are still burning out of control Saturday, May 7, 2016. Almost five years after a massive wildfire forced the evacuation of Fort McMurray, Alta., the northeastern Alberta oilsands hub is in another state of emergency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Fort McMurray in COVID-19 emergency 5 years after wildfire

Mayor Don Scott said the community has been dealt challenge after challenge, but has always bounced back

LC (aka Little Cutie) is to receive much-needed dental treatment, following a fundraiser launched by Elgin Park grad Naomi Gantug. (Gofundme.com photo)
Senior pup’s painful smile prompts aspiring B.C. vet to launch fundraiser for surgery

Naomi Gantug raised more than $700 to help the dachshund’s owner, who was considering skipping meals in order to afford treatment

Most Read