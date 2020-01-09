Call of a man reported missing came into the Trail RCMP on Dec. 31. (Black Press file image)

Silver Alert finds senior missing from U.S. in Trail

Silver Alert is a public notification in the United States, citizen-led in B.C.

A “Silver Alert” issued south of the border helped track down a senior man who took a wrong turn on his travels to the B.C. coast last month and ended up in the Silver City, instead.

Besides the “Silver Alert” which is a U.S. public notification system to broadcast information about missing persons, especially vulnerable seniors who may have dementia or other mental disabilities, the man’s daughter was able to narrow down the search through his banking activity.

This case began with a call to the police detachment on Dec. 29.

“The Trail and Greater District RCMP received a request to locate an 87-year-old U.S. male citizen reported missing from Reno, Nevada,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich explained.

“His daughter tracked his credit card activity to the Ray Lyn Hotel in Warfield and contacted us to go check on his well-being,” he said.

“Given his age and state of mind, we took him to the Trail hospital for a medical assessment,” Wicentowich added. “The male was reunited in Trail with Canadian relatives, and has left the area with his relatives from Aldergrove.”

While the United States alert system is public, in British Columbia the BC Silver Alert is a citizen-led effort to create an alerting system to save the lives of people with dementia, autism and other cognitive issues.

The Vancouver-based founders of BC Silver Alert say 2019 was a tragic year for seniors with dementia.

Six seniors in the Lower Mainland were found dead or were still missing as of December.

“I’m disappointed and frustrated that after six years since father’s disappearance, more isn’t being done by our province to help locate missing seniors with dementia,” said Sam Noh, co-founder of the BC Silver Alert. Noh’s father, who has Alzheimer’s disease, has been missing from his Coquitlam home since Sept. 18, 2013.

“The chances of survival decrease if not found within 24 hours. As dementia patients are typically found by a member of the public, it is imperative that the public is informed as soon as possible.”

Over the five years since the founding of the BC Silver Alert, there have been an average about 29 alerts a year. Over the same period, approximately two people per year have died or never been found.

With files from the Chilliwack Progress


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Iranian-Canadians killed in plane crash part of growing diaspora community
Next story
Pelosi: ‘I know exactly when’ to send impeachment to Senate

Just Posted

BREAKING: Langley mayor’s wife loses battle with cancer

Debbie Froese passed away in hospital early Thursday morning, at the age of 66

WEATHER: Potential snowfall alert issued for Langley

Snowfall amounts will vary depending on elevation

Vancouver music legend, Dalannah, ushers in Saturday Night Blues at Fort Pub and Grill

Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival to host weekly concerts at the Fort Langley establishment

SPORTS BRIEFS: Giants trade, Totem curlers take silver, ball hockey recycling, and more

A roundup of local interest stories

Alzheimer’s Awareness Campaign hopes to reduce stigma around dementia

Alzheimer’s Society of B.C. is hosting a series of educational workshops

‘Highly likely’ Iran downed Ukrainian jetliner: US officials

Crash came a few hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

UPDATE: At least 11 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

What the Wet’suwet’en case says about how Canadian courts address Indigenous law

The First Nations in the area are protesting the 670-kilometre pipeline

Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back before crash

176 people were killed when the plane crashed outside of Tehran

More vigils to be held for Canadian victims of plane crash in Iran

38 of the 176 passengers aboard the Kyiv-bound plane had a connecting flight to Canada

Iranian-Canadians killed in plane crash part of growing diaspora community

63 Canadians are believed to have been killed in the plane crash

Canada will consider more aid for Australia as bushfires burn across country

Nearly 100 Canadian fire experts have been sent to Australia to help battle fires

Most Read