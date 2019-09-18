Sip ‘n’ Dip returns again for adults only at Aldergrove’s water park

It is the third event of its kind in partnership with Trading Post Brewery

Adults have again been given the opportunity to enjoy the pools and water park at the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) all on their own this summer.

Adults can float down the channel with friends, test out wading in the wave pool while watching popular music videos on a big screen, and tube down three different raging rapid water slides.

The Township of Langley held its first Sip ‘n’ Dip evening at ACUCC on July 20 with more than 120 people in attendance. Its second, held on Aug. 24, brought out over 300 into the aquatic centre.

“It was a really fun night and a great chance for grown-ups to have some time at the centre on their own,” said ACUCC recreation centre supervisor Nikole Longhi.

The next event of its kind will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the ACUCC (27032 Fraser Hwy.).

The Sip ‘n’ Dip offers patrons a catered experience of Trading Post Brewing Company drinks and Triple-O’s eats before and whilst exploring the aquatic elements.

Register with the Township before the day-of at 3 p.m. for $12, including a drink ticket and $4.50 for each additional drink ticket.

Adults aged 19 and older can call or visit any Township of Langley community, recreation, or cultural centre to register for Sip ‘n’ Dip in advance. Drop-ins will also be welcomed.

For more information, contact Nikole Longhi through email at nlonghi@tol.ca or by phone at 604-857-4294.