On Nov. 29, Surrey RCMP displayed money and drugs seized in three recent busts that police say will have a “significant impact on the flow of cocaine” at the street level. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Six arrested in Surrey busts that saw 30kg of cocaine and $125K in cash seized

Police say seizures will have a ‘significant impact on the flow of cocaine’ at street level

Surrey RCMP say six people have been arrested in three “significant” drug busts recently that saw more than 30 kilograms of cocaine and $125,000 in cash seized.

Police say since Nov. 8, the Surrey RCMP Gang Enforcement Team has seized drugs in three separate busts and all told, it’s estimated that more than 120,000 doses of cocaine were taken off the streets.

“Drug trafficking is a significant driver of violent criminal activity, not only in Surrey, but across the Lower Mainland,” said Inspector Mike Hall of the Surrey RCMP. “These three interdictions will have a significant impact on the flow of cocaine at the street level, and represent a significant financial hit to the network of drug traffickers these seizures are associated to.”

The first happened on Nov. 8 during a traffic stop in the area of 152nd Street and 81st Avenue around 11:30 p.m., during which gang officers stopped a vehicle and seized just under a pound of cocaine.

“Officers made a number of observations which led to the discovery of hidden compartments within the vehicle, and a large paint tray of suspected bulk, powdered cocaine,” an RCMP release states. “The driver and passenger of the vehicle were arrested for possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking, and have been released from custody while the investigation is ongoing.”

The next day, gang unit officers pulled over a vehicle near 140th Street and 108th Avenue around 6:30 p.m. to check the sobriety of the driver after the vehicle was seen crossing a solid line.

Police say the driver had an expired drivers license, and items were found “consistent with drug trafficking” including cellphones, MDMA and cash. Surrey RCMP say officers searched the vehicle and found wads of cash wrapped in elastic bands that equated to $125,000.

The driver and a passenger were arrested for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. The passenger was also arrested for drug possession. Police say both men have been released as the investigation continues.

Then, on Nov. 22, another traffic stop in the 11900-block of 80th Avenue proved fruitful.

Police stopped a vehicle shortly after 6 p.m. and observed a “suspicious bag.”

Surrey RCMP say it was discovered that the bag contained 30 individually wrapped packages of suspected cocaine.

Officers also seized $5,000 in cash and a $25,000 money order.

The driver and passenger were both arrested for possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking and were released pending further investigation.

Surrey RCMP displayed the seized drugs and cash to the media on Friday, Nov. 29.

READ ALSO: Brothers Keepers gang connected to searches in Vancouver, Burnaby and Surrey, Nov. 27, 2019

Also this week, the Upper Fraser Valley Regional RCMP said officers had shut down an alleged dial-a-dope operation in Vancouver that would have otherwise seen drugs distributed throughout the Lower Mainland.

On Sept. 10, UFVR RCMP said the Chilliwack RCMP Crime Reduction Unit Drug Section and the Vancouver Police Department Organized Crime Unit executed a search warrant in the 5600-block of Boundary Road in Vancouver.

Included in the articles seized by police during their search were items associating suspects and locations from other Lower Mainland communities to the alleged drug trafficking organization,” according to a UFVR RCMP release Wednesday (Nov. 27).

RCMP also said officers continued the investigation, “targeting dial-a-dope suspects, leading to the arrest of two people on Oct. 23, 2019 during a police traffic stop in Chilliwack.” Officers seized drugs believed to be fentanyl and crack cocaine “while gathering further evidence to link the Lower Mainland locations to their investigation.”

Police also searched four other locations, including two in Surrey. One in the 7700-block of 123A Street and the other in the 15000-block of 29A Avenue. The other two locations were in Vancouver (1500-block of Hornby Street) and Burnaby (1000-block of Augusta Avenue).

Police said drugs believed to be fentanyl, along with cash, cell phones and “paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking,” and clothing “linking the Brothers Keepers crime group to the illegal operation were also seized.”

-Files from Paul Henderson


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Edmonton mayor says he can help Trudeau deal with angry western premiers
Next story
VIDEO: Fire strikes Langley City apartment building

Just Posted

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 5-1 away game to Tri-City Americans

Loss follows back-to-back overtime wins

VIDEO: Langley shelter adoption event finds homes for more than two dozen animals

“A big hit’

VIDEO: Fort Langley Christmas tree lighting an emotional experience for volunteer

‘It brought a tear to my eye’ to see children cheering for Santa

Langley Christian headed for semi-finals in high school volleyball championships

They’re contesting for a spot in the finals Friday afternoon

Langley Advance Times Arts Calendar: Nov. 29, 2019 edition

Arts Calendar does not include most Christmas events. Look for the Christmas Fun calendar

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Fraser Valley could see snow on the ground this weekend

Up to four centimetres could fall by Monday morning

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

Police watchdog investigating after serious crash involving Coquitlam RCMP

Three other vehicles were hit as a result of the initial crash

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Most Read