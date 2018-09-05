Six birds killed in early morning Maple Ridge house fire

Firefighters are investigating overnight blaze on Greenwell Street in Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS/files)

A family of five and several pets escaped a house fire early Wednesday in Maple Ridge.

The fire started on Greenwell Street and Purdey Avenue, sometime before 3:30 a.m.

One of the daughters woke the rest of the family. All escaped, although three were taken to hospital. The father may have suffered some burns to his head.

Several pets were recovered, but six birds died and two cats remain missing.

Maple Ridge assistant fire chief Michael Van Dop said that the house was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived.

Three people were taken to hospital with injuries, but have since been released.

“One of the adults had first- and second-degree burns on their head, but treated and released,” Van Dop said.

“Everybody was out of the house on our arrival. The home is heavily fire-damaged.”

Crews remain on scene this morning to do an investigation to try to determine the cause.

Van Dop confirmed that pet birds in the house on the upper storey didn’t survive, but firefighters did rescue three guinea pigs from the basement.

One of three cats was located, but two are unaccounted for, adding he didn’t know if they got out of the house or not.

“We’re hopeful, always hopeful. Cats are pretty resilient little animals in terms of taking care of themselves and getting out. I wouldn’t go so far as to say they’re gone at this point, just unaccounted for,” Van Dop said.

Six trucks responded and 25 firefighters tackled the blaze.