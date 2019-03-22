Six ‘distraction thefts’ in two days spark warning to seniors by Vancouver police

Distraction thefts are used to steal jewelry off the necks of unsuspecting women

Vancouver police are issuing a warning after receiving reports of “distraction thefts.” (THE NEWS/files)

Vancouver police are issuing a warning after receiving reports six “distraction thefts” in just two days time.

The thefts all happened in South Vancouver, police said in a news release Friday, involving an individual approaching elderly women who were on their own.

READ MORE: B.C. resident baffled about welcome mat theft

Police said the thief then gets out of their car and strikes up a brief conversation each woman. They then make physical contact with the woman and swap her expensive jewelry with inexpensive jewelry.

Each time the woman was unaware of the theft until after the thief was gone.

“We are encouraging family and friends to tell seniors in our communities about this scam,” Sgt. Jason Robillard said. “Remind them to be very cautious if someone enters their personal space.”

The thefts are believed to have happened Wednesday and Thursday between 3 and 5:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as a short, heavy-set woman, in her 40s or 50s, with a dark, olive completion and a round face.

Two other similar thefts happened in Abbotsford this week, but involved two suspects.

These thefts have been common in years past.

READ MORE: Police warn of ‘distraction thefts’ targeting seniors and their jewelry

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.



joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter