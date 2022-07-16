Six-figure gaming grants aid multiple Langley non-profits

Langley Hospice Society’s Shannon Todd Booth (left) showed features of the new hospice’s spa room to Township Councillor Petrina Arnason and City Mayor Val van den Broek. Hospice has received a $100,000 gaming grant this year for its bereavement and counselling programs. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley non-profits are receiving $1.2 million in funding from the Community Gaming Grants program this year.

The biggest recipients among the 30 groups getting funding were the B.C. Association of Community Response Networks, for $150,000. Big Brothers Big Sisters, Langley Hospice Society, Pacific Riding for Developing Abilities, and Langley Seniors Resources Society also received $100,000 each.

The smaller grants included a few thousand dollars for groups like the Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and various local Scout groups. Groups as diverse as Langley Pos-Abilities, Air Cadets, and Meals on Wheels received funding.

The funding comes from gambling and lottery revenues from around B.C.

“They help support all the bereavement and grief support programs we offer,” said Shannon Todd Booth, acting executive director of Langley Hospice Society.

The money helps fund several positions that work with adults and children in three bereavement support programs, which are offered to people who have suffered the loss of a loved one.

Langley Hospice has been receiving the grants for more than a decade, said Todd Booth. She noted that although gaming grants like these are given to groups that are viable without the money, it’s a very significant amount of funding.

The total budget for the support programs at the hospice society is $575,000, said Todd Booth. The grant is more than a sixth of total budget this year.

“The organizations receiving these funds undertake such important work in our community,” said Megan Dykeman, MLA for Langley East, announcing the list of recipients. “Investing in services like mental health supports, services for seniors, or making sure that our neighbours have access to good and nutritious food are vital in helping our communities thrive.”

“The people here in Langley rely on human and social service organizations and the care they provide, and I know from hearing from people in this community that the services here are among the best!” said Andrew Mercier, MLA for Langley.

