Six Langley schools now on COVID-19 exposure list

On Oct. 22, 2020 Langley School District reported an individual with COVID-19 was at the school on Oct. 13, 14 and 15. (Google)

There are now six Langley schools on Fraser Health’s list of COVID-19 exposures.

On Thursday night families of Belmont Elementary School (20390 40 Ave.) were notified by the district, that an individual with COVID-19 was at the school on Oct. 13, 14 and 15, according to a Fraser Health.

The health authority said they have initiated contact tracing and those that need to self-isolate or self-monitor will be contacted directly.

“Please have your child continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as per your school policies,” Fraser Health said.

Two Langley schools were added to the list of exposures Wednesday night.

The local district has sent families of Langley Secondary (21405 56Ave.) and Dorothy Peacock Elementary (20292 91A Ave.) “a COVID-19 early notification letter.”

Fraser Health confirms an individual with COVID-19 was at Dorothy Peacock on Oct. 9, and at Langley Secondary on Oct. 13 to 16.

Over the weekend families at H.D. Stafford Middle School (20441 Grade Cres.) and Brookswood Secondary (20902 37A Ave.) were notified of COVID-19 exposures. An individual with COVID-19 was at the middle school on Oct 9., and at the secondary school on Oct. 5, 13, 15 and 16.

Douglas Park Elementary (5409 206 St.) also remains on the list for exposures on Oct. 8 and 9.

Meanwhile, Gordon Greenwood Elementary was removed from the list of exposures as of Friday, Oct. 16.

