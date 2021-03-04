The Langley School District has issued COVID-19 notifications at three schools. (Langley Schools)

Six Langley schools on COVID exposure list, three added Wednesday

Parents are asked to continue to send their kids to school

Three Langley schools are the latest to be issued a COVID-19 alert by the local district.

On Wednesday, Langley School District sent a letter to families of D.W. Poppy Secondary, R.E. Mountain Secondary, and Simonds Elementary/U-Connect schools that an individual within each school community tested positive for coronavirus.

“Our school and district will continue to work closely with Fraser Health Authority to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to our school community,” the district said in a statement.

A COVID-positive individual was at D.W. Poppy on Feb 24; at R.E. Mountain on Feb. 22, 23, 24; and at Simonds Elementary and U-Connect on Feb. 22 and 23, according to Fraser Health.

READ MORE: Yorkson Creek Middle and Douglas Park Community schools added to COVID exposure list

“This is a general notification and does not mean you or your family have been exposed to COVID-19,” the health authority said. “The person involved has been isolated; as such, there is no chance of direct exposure at this time.”

Unless directed otherwise parents are asked to continue to send their children to school and to monitor them daily for symptoms of COVID-19.

As of Thursday there are six Langely schools in total on Fraser Health’s COVID-19 exposure list. The others include Douglas Park Community, Lynn Fripps Elementary, and Yorkson Creek Middle school.

For more information visit fraserhealth.ca/schoolexposures.


