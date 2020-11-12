One of the seized horses with a BC SPCA worker. The horses were suffering from malnutrition, dental issues, parasites, skin issues and hoof injuries, according to the BC SPCA. Photo courtesy of BC SPCA.

One of the seized horses with a BC SPCA worker. The horses were suffering from malnutrition, dental issues, parasites, skin issues and hoof injuries, according to the BC SPCA. Photo courtesy of BC SPCA.

Six thoroughbred horses seized from Mission property in BC SPCA animal-cruelty investigation

Horses suffering from malnutrition, dental issues, parasites, skin issues, hoof injuries

Six thoroughbred horses have been seized from a Mission property as part of an animal-cruelty investigation by the BC SPCA.

They were suffering from malnutrition, dental issues, parasites, skin issues and hoof injuries, said Eileen Drever, the BC SPCA’s senior officer, protection and stakeholder relations.

“In addition to suffering from nutritional and medical issues, the horses were living in substandard conditions, with inadequate shelter, muddy and slippery surfaces and injurious hazards strewn on the property,” Drever said. “There was also inadequate fencing on the property, permitting the horses access to a busy road.”

At the beginning of November, the BC SPCA’s call centre received a tip about horses looking underweight at the address and were “shocked to see the condition the horses were in” when they investigated, Drever said.

She said the property was not a commercial farm, and appeared to be a hobby farm with no other livestock present.

When the SPCA finds an animal in distress, they give the owner or caregiver an opportunity to fix it, Drever said.

“If they fail to do so then we have to take legal action … And that’s what happened in this case.”

The horses, now in SPCA care, are receiving veterinary treatment and other care at a foster facility while they recover, the BC SPCA said, and the investigation is ongoing.

“They are such beautiful animals and it is so sad to think of them suffering as they were,” says Drever. “We are so happy that they are now safe and getting the care and treatment they need.”

The BC SPCA carries out over 8,000 animal-cruelty investigations annually.

Owners can appeal to the BC Farm Industry Review Board to get their animals back, which is similar to a “mini trial,” Drever said.

The BC SPCA can also recommend charges to Crown Counsel, which could result in a fine, or a prohibition from owning animals, Drever said.

RELATED: BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCAMission

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Sense of desperation’: Christmas bureaus anticipating spike in need this year
Next story
Accused wanted to die to be together with her daughter, witness testifies at Langley murder trial

Just Posted

Best friends Payje Burgess (L) and Remy Hinze, with items they collected to help the homeless (special to Langley Advance Times)
How two 12-year-olds helped the homeless in Langley

Friends put together 25 “warm up bags” stuffed with necessities

Photos taken by staff at Langley Seniors Village show admirers of handmade cards created by R.E. Mountain Secondary students and other volunteers for local seniors who are isolated due to pandemic restrictions. (Alice He/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Kids take issue with isolated seniors, send handmade cards to Langley care home

R.E. Mountain students, among other volunteers, join Handmade Cards Project

Aaliyah Rosa. File photo
Accused wanted to die to be together with her daughter, witness testifies at Langley murder trial

A friend of KerryAnn Lewis said similar things on multiple occasions

The Home Builders Association Vancouver will hold its annual Coats for Kids drive in 2020 to benefit the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau and Surrey Christmas Bureau. (HAVAN/Special to Black Press Media)
Several Langley businesses drop off points for HAVAN Christmas fundraiser

Coats for Kids is accepting winter wear as well as cash donations to help local children

RCMP say this man entered Langley Secondary during parent teacher night and made off with a laptop and a coffee maker. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Suspected Langley school thief uses parent teacher night as cover

Langley RCMP are also looking for leads in two other cases

Costco will no longer be allowing non-medical mask exemptions, beginning Nov. 16, 2020. (Facebook)
COVID-19: Costco to require face-shields for those medically exempt from wearing masks

Alternatively, Costco says those who cannot wear masks should wear face shields

A mule deer buck puts an end to volleyball games in a Kelowna back yard, Oct. 26, 2016. (Black Press files)
Dawn, dusk top times to watch for rumbling, rutting deer

Warning for roads along parks, tree lines and golf courses

sdf
Six thoroughbred horses seized from Mission property in BC SPCA animal-cruelty investigation

Horses suffering from malnutrition, dental issues, parasites, skin issues, hoof injuries

Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau executive director Chris Bayliss was surrounded by toys Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at the 37th annual Kruise for Kids toy drive and fundraiser held at the Langley Events Centre for the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
‘Sense of desperation’: Christmas bureaus anticipating spike in need this year

Bureau pushing for teen toys, but says all support is welcome

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s July 18, 2017 cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Government House featured Songhees dancers. COVID-19 precautions will require a much simpler affair. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Many new MLAs may delay B.C. legislature’s return to after Christmas

Premier John Horgan wants vote to approve COVID-19 payments

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of British Columbia stands by a canoe carved by former lieutenant governor Steven Point. The canoe named Shxwtitostel (pronounced: Schwe-tea-tos-tel) means “a safe place to cross the river” in Halq’eméylem and is currently on display at the B.C. Legislature building. (Office of the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia photo)
New award launched to celebrate champions of reconciliation in B.C.

Reconciliation Award launched by Lieutenant Governor, BC Achievement Foundation

A person stands under an umbrella while looking out at English Bay as heavy rain falls, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canadians struggling through the pandemic aren’t accessing online resources: study

A national survey led by researchers at UBC says that Canadians aren’t aware of virtual resources

Most Read