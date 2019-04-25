Skate Jam is one of the Youth Week events in Langley Township.

Skate Jam and RCMP basketball challenge highlight Langley Youth Week

Events from athletics to a movie night are planned for May 1-7 in the Township

From skateboarding and slam dunks to a pool party and painting, there will be lots to do, see, and experience as young members of the community are celebrated by Langley Township in Youth Week.

Youth Week runs around the province, and across Canada, from May 1 to 7 and the Township is marking the annual celebration by hosting a variety of events and activities for young people.

“We recognize that a healthy community is one that views young people as partners and invites them to contribute and make a difference,” said Township recreation programmer Natalie Alexander. “Over the years, we have seen our youth benefit from actively engaging in our programs and with the community at large. When youth become engaged with community initiatives, they develop effective leadership skills and gain a stronger connection to their community.”

Youth Week activities will promote inclusion, physical activity, and most importantly, having fun.

One of the highlights this year will be the Youth vs. RCMP All-Star Basketball Championship, where teens aged 13 to 18 will face off with RCMP officers in a friendly competition, aimed at building trust in the community.

The new event will take place Friday, May 3 at Lynn Fripps Elementary School, 4 to 6 p.m., and will include a half-time show, skills competition, and prizes.

Another Youth Week event that has become a favourite over the years is Skate Jam. The annual skate event will take place on Saturday, May 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Walnut Grove Skate Park at 89 Avenue and Walnut Grove Drive. Participants aged 11 to 18 can enjoy skateboarding, music, video games, and a barbecue, and compete for prizes at the free, drop-in event.

Other Youth Week events include a Movie Night, Murrayville Art Jam, Youth Plunge, Youth Skate, Active Youth Swim, Volleyball Tournament, Skate Clinic, and Art Attack.

For full details and costs visit www.tol.ca/events/youth-week-2019. To sign up for events that require registration, call or visit any Township community, recreation, or cultural centre, or visit on to RecExpress.ca.

Skate Jam and RCMP basketball challenge highlight Langley Youth Week

Events from athletics to a movie night are planned for May 1-7 in the Township

