The Golden Eagle Express gondola at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort Golden, B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff Bassett)

Skier dies at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

The 30-year-old man from Golden was reported missing after he failed to meet up with a friend

An overdue skier died Sunday evening at Golden’s Kicking Horse Mountain Resort.

A 30-year-old man from Golden had been out skiing with a friend, RCMP said in a release Monday.

READ MORE: B.C. alpine mountains under ‘extreme’ avalanche rating

They got separated, and the friend reported him missing around 6 p.m. when he failed to meet up with him as scheduled.

Resort staff then began a sweep of the hill. The man was found on one of the runs at about 7 p.m.

“He wasn’t in an area that we would have immediately seen him,” said Const. Spencer Lainchbury about why the skier wasn’t located before end-of-day patrols.

The man was then rushed to paramedics, but they could not revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Previous story
B.C. cops, once detained in Cuba on sex assault allegations, face probe at home

Just Posted

Old time dancers hopping in Aldergrove

Fiddle tunes return to Aldergrove OAP Hall on Saturday afternoons

Kodiak take losses at Winter Classic

Aldergrove Junior B hockey team still on track to make PJHL playoffs in February

Mechanical fault suspected in Langley truck fire

Pickup truck destroyed by blaze near Campbell Valley Park

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants road trip ends with a win in Cranbrook

Victory moves Giants nine points ahead of Victoria Royals for first place in B.C. Division

Countdown to Rogers Hometown Hockey tour in Langley City

Hockey celebration features two days of live entertainment starts this weekend

Kevin Spacey’s lawyers enter not guilty plea in sex assault

Former ‘House of Cards’ star is facing charges he groped an 18-year-old busboy in 2016

Skier dies at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

The 30-year-old man from Golden was reported missing after he failed to meet up with a friend

B.C.’s Mount Polley Mine to suspend operations due to sliding copper prices

Company said the suspension plan includes milling to end of May 2019

Battle over insurance payout for missing gold B.C. eagle statue

The gold and diamond-encrusted eagle was reported stolen in Delta in 2016

B.C. boy dies after being hit by truck while cycling

Eight-year-old struck and killed Sunday in Nanaimo

Man confessed to killing B.C. girl because he didn’t want to lose job: lawyer

Garry Handlen is on trial for the killing of 12-year-old Monica Jack back in 1978

B.C.’s top court gives Ottawa more time to fix solitary confinement law

Federal government now has until mid-June to bring in replacement legislation

London, New Delhi and Las Vegas top Canadians’ 2019 world travel spots

That’s according to a new survey from travel search engine Kayak

RCMP pull trespasser off White Rock’s broken pier

Man issued trespassing ticket for “clean up” effort

Most Read