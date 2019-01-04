In thie file photo, a Canadian Pacific freight train travels around Morant’s Curve near Baker Creek, Alta. on Monday December 1, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

Skier dies in avalanche near Pemberton

RCMP say one person was buried when a group of skiers were in the area of Pebble Creek

A skier has died in an avalanche in the backcountry near Pemberton as officials warn the risk of slides remains high to extreme across the province and Alberta.

READ MORE: Storm fades in B.C. but flooded roads, avalanche danger remain

Mounties say a group of skiers were in the area of Pebble Creek on Thursday when the avalanche happened, burying one person.

Sgt. Rob Knapton says the other skiers found the person using their emergency beacon, but the skier did not survive.

The group of skiers dug out the body, they went to a local cabin for the night.

Knapton says weather conditions and flight restrictions prevented the RCMP and Pemberton Search and Rescue from accessing the area until just before noon Friday.

The deceased and the other skiers were flown back to Pemberton.

RCMP say the group of skiers were experienced and properly equipped, but they’re reminding the public that if they go into the backcountry they should take precautions.

The Canadian Press

