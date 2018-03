RCMP got a call from a local heli-skiing company about the slide

A skier is dead after getting caught in an avalanche in the backcountry near Pemberton.

RCMP say the avalanche happened Wednesday afternoon, and that the guide was located at about 2:30 p.m. in the area of South Creek following a call from a local heli-skiing company.

The skier was taken to the Whistler Health Centre in critical condition, but did not survive.

More to come.

