SkipTheDishes adds ‘tone-deaf’ $0.99 fee to B.C. delivery orders

Company introduces customer surcharge after the province issues an order limiting its ability to charge restaurants

SkipTheDishes is forcing British Columbians who order-in to pay more in what’s being called a “tone-deaf” move by B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association president Ian Tostenson.

On Wednesday, the company tacked on a $0.99 surcharge on B.C. orders after the province introduced a cap on delivery fees amid the pandemic.

“Previously, apps like SkipTheDishes charged around 30 per cent to restaurants for providing delivery services,” explained Tostenson.

Food Service COVID-19 legislation now restricts apps like SkipTheDishes from charging restaurants more than 15 per cent of a meal’s cost for delivery.

The emergency order also prevents companies from cutting the pay of delivery drivers.

A SkipTheDishes spokesperson told Black Press Media the “B.C. fee” was added to prevent “impact to the service and support we’re able to provide all of our stakeholders.”

Tostenson said restaurants are being “held hostage” by companies like SkipTheDishes, which stand to profit off of their need to pivot their business strategies amid the pandemic.

“Delivery became critical as in-store dining was restricted,” the CEO explained. “It’s disrespectful to do this.”

The B.C. fee is the first temporary surcharge SkipTheDishes has added to its services. It plans to rescind the fee when the order is lifted.

