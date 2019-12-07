(Surrey Now-Leader file photo)

SkyTrain strike to begin Tuesday with ‘full shutdown’, CUPE says

Union issued 72-hour strike notice on Friday

CUPE 7000 has announced a SkyTrain strike with a “full shutdown,” beginning Tuesday morning (Dec. 10).

The local union issued the 72-hour strike notice Friday afternoon (Dec. 6) after four days of mediated talks with B.C. Rapid Transit Company and “no significant progress was made on key issues,” according to a release Saturday (Dec. 7).

The system shutdown, CUPE 7000 says, will begin at 5 a.m. on Tuesday and regular service will resume on Friday at 5 a.m.

“We understand that this is a massive action that will cause a great deal of inconvenience to our passengers, which is why we hope we can still reach an agreement before Tuesday morning,” said CUPE 7000 president Tony Rebelo. “We have been either at the table or in mediation for almost 50 days now, so it’s time to get a deal done.”

CUPE 7000 represents approximately 900 SkyTrain workers who provide service as SkyTrain attendants and control operators as well as administration, maintenance, and technical staff.

The last contract expired on August 31, 2019.

On Nov. 21, CUPE 7000 members voted 96.8 per cent in favour of a strike.

The last SkyTrain strike was a single day shutdown more than twenty years ago, according to the release.

A strike would not affect the Canada Line.

More to come.


SkyTrain strike to begin Tuesday with ‘full shutdown’, CUPE says

