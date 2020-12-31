A cat was found in December 2020 by a semi-truck driver after she was run over by an oncoming vehicle along an icy road in northern B.C. (BC SPCA handout)

Small cat on the mend after being run over, found frozen to icy northern B.C. road

BC SPCA now looking to name the cat, with help from British Columbians

A small cat is recovering at a BC SPCA branch in northern B.C. after being run over by a vehicle along an icy winter road.

The incident happened earlier in December, when a semi-truck driver saw what he thought was a dark spot along the road ahead – only to find out it was a tortoiseshell cat struggling to stay alive after being run over by an oncoming vehicle, BC SPCA said in a statement Thursday (Dec. 31).

“Thankfully the kind-hearted truck driver came to a halt and went out into the cold to investigate,” the animal welfare organization said.

“He was shocked to see that despite the direct hit, she was clinging to life although unable to move.”

It’s believed the female cat had been wandering and became hypothermic before collapsing in the middle of the road, where she became frozen to the pavement.

Once in the care of BC SPCA in Fort St. John, where the cat was given fluids and placed in a warming tent, she gradually became bright and alert, allowing the staff to continue their assessment of her other serious injuries which include a severely fractured knee, skin wounds and road rash. The estimated cost for ongoing care is $2,500.

The cat, which doesn’t have a name yet, is “extremely friendly and was purring and kneading the vet’s smocks as soon as she began to recover from her hypothermia,” the BC SPCA said.

“She is gentle and trusting despite her injuries. Her badly broken leg does not stop her from trying to investigate her new surroundings and seek attention from anyone who will stop to see her.”

It’s unclear when it will be up for adoption, but people can submit a possible name for the cat on the agency’s website.

The BC SPCA has made a callout for donations to help pay for the cat’s care. Roughly $15,000 has been raised as of noon Thursday.

Black Press Media has reached out for more details.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A look back at Aldergrove in 2020
Next story
Smithers RCMP make arrest after woman, 88, hit with bear spray in home invasion

Just Posted

Photo collage of Aldergrove in 2020. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
A look back at Aldergrove in 2020

A toppled hotel, an evolving zoo, and a global pandemic topped headlines amid a troubled year

Township of Langley firefighters were called to a house fire on Dec. 26, 2020 in the 2000-block of 200th St. around 12:30 p.m. Three occupants were able to escape, but two dogs died in the blaze. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Donations help family left with nothing after South Langley fire

The mother and son’s dogs also died in the burning house

Oregon Spotted Frog (Greater Vancouver Zoo/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Greater Vancouver Zoo remains dedicated to local and global conservation efforts

2020 saw release of 505 adult Oregon spotted frogs, 1,458 tadpoles, and 146 western painted turtles

Critter Care has a brand new bear, and it’s aptly named for the season – Noel. (Critter Care/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Langley’s Critter Care welcomes new bear cub this holiday season

Found on Dec. 20, the animal was named Noel in the spirit of Christmas

Staff at Brogan’s Diner volunteered their time on Dec. 25, 2020 to help prepare and serve free Christmas dinner to those in need of a warm meal. (Brogan’s Diner/Facebook)
Brogan’s Diner serves 450 Christmas dinners to Langley community

A combination of dine-in and take-out meals were provided

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. finished 2020 with 683 more COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Increase shows ‘precarious situation’ for New Year

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

A cat was found in December 2020 by a semi-truck driver after she was run over by an oncoming vehicle along an icy road in northern B.C. (BC SPCA handout)
Small cat on the mend after being run over, found frozen to icy northern B.C. road

BC SPCA now looking to name the cat, with help from British Columbians

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Lina Scott of DeRoche won $100,000 after mistakenly believing she’d won $1,000. (Contributed Photo/BCLC)
Lottery: Fraser Valley woman wins 100 times more money than she thought

Rina Scott thought she won $1,000, wins $100,000

B.C.’s Director of Civil Forfeiture is seeking to claim part of the value of this house on Chelmsford Drive in Chilliwack valued at $1.1 million, as seen here on Dec. 30, 2020, which was allegedly purchased with the proceeds of illegal drug trafficking. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Government seeks forfeiture of 2 Chilliwack homes worth $1.8M from alleged drug dealers

Claim filed one day after a December raid that turned up drugs, guns, cash and luxury vehicles

A convince store owner hands OLG 649 and Lotto Max tickets at his store during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. Premier Doug Ford’s government gives $500M loan to Ontario Lottery and Gaming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
An unforgettable ending to 2020 for one Lotto 6/49 player after ticket wins $9M

Ticket purchased in West Vancouver matched all six numbers drawn for the $9.4-million jackpot

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Christmas Eve – after being critically ill with COVID-19 complications for several weeks – to join her husband Dave and their two children.
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 is back home

Gillian McIntosh was able to celebrate Christmas with her family

(Pixabay.com)
Olivia tops list – again – for B.C.’s most popular baby names in 2020

Liam and Oliver also remain popular choices for new babies in the province

Most Read