A disappointing bath bar was among complaints the Better Business Bureau received in 2022. (Canva photo)

A disappointing bath bar was among complaints the Better Business Bureau received in 2022. (Canva photo)

Smelly worker, disappointing bath bar: Odd complaints filed to BBB in 2022

Better Business Bureau fields around 36,000 complaints a year, some more memorable than others

Four outlandish complaints filed to the Better Business Bureau last year seriously challenge whether the customer is indeed always right.

The BBB says it receives around 36,000 complaints a year throughout Canada, usually ranging anywhere from a bad meal to discrimination to criminal allegations.

Sometimes though, complaints are just plain old odd. The BBB says four complaints in particular stood out to it in 2022.

In one incident, a man demanded a refund from a bar after he bought a round of drinks for a group of women and it didn’t result in them engaging with him.

In another refund complaint, a consumer was upset about a bath bar they got for Christmas that wasn’t as foamy or bubbly as they wanted it to be.

A different consumer complained about his oil change technician who apparently smelled “like a dead cat in an alleyway” and looked like Marv, the tall burglar from the Home Alone movies.

Finally, the BBB says it fielded a complaint from a consumer who wanted a refund on their ramen noodle package that reportedly didn’t have enough seasoning inside.

No matter how strange things get, BBB Mainland B.C. Communications Specialist Aaron Guillen says they always review a complaint and determine its authenticity.

“It’s important to tell your good and bad experiences with businesses to BBB.”

Complaints can be submitted to bbb.org/file-a-complaint. Scams can be reported to bbb.org/scamtracker.

READ ALSO: B.C. city says no to flying pride flag at local facilities

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Suspects identified, no arrests made as hate crimes team investigates Kelowna bus stop assault
Next story
B.C. families to see last topped up benefit payment before permanent increase in July

Just Posted

There were several rounds of applause and hugs for Gayle Martin Monday night, March 21, as Langley City’s longest-serving councillor was granted the highest honour the municipality can bestow. Family and friends were on hand to witness the presentation. (City of Langley/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Highest possible award bestowed on longest-serving Langley City councillor

Langley’s Veronica Robertson won the women’s 400 meters at the Simon Fraser University (SFU) High Performance No. 1 meet held Saturday, March 18 in Burnaby. (SFU/Wikipedia)
Langley’s Veronica Robertson wins 400 metre race at SFU High Performance No. 1 meet

Frustrated by the bumpy results of road patching along 198th Street near 53rd Avenue in Langley City, someone spray painted the pavement with negative comments. Someone else tried to paint over them. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Graffiti complaint about bumpy road patching in Langley City

Giants forward Jaden Lipinski in action against the Tri-City Americans. Tri-City scored three times before the first period was over, and cruised to a 5-2 victory in Kennewick Sunday afternoon, March 19.(John Keller/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants score first and last, but Tri-City Americans get five in-between