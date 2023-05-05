Smile cookies available for purchase at 7 Langley Tim Hortons locations

Cookies cost $1.50 plus tax, proceeds donated to local community groups and hospitals

Seven Langley Tim Hortons locations are participating in this year’s Smile Cookie campaign to raise funds to donate to BC Children’s Hospital.

The chocolate chunk, hand-decorated smile cookies are for sale at all locations across Metro Vancouver each year during the week of May 1 to 7.

Each cookie is $1.50 plus tax.

On Thursday, May 4, a pop-up booth was outside the front doors of Langley Memorial Hospital selling the smile cookies.

Terra Scheer, director of communications at Langley Memorial Hospital, said the proceeds from the booth went to Foundry Langley.

“Its a new resource in Langley for youth aged 12 to 24 where they can get all the support they need to thrive in life, such as physical, mental health, and social service support,” she said.

The annual campaign supports over 600 charities and community groups across Canada.

“We’re really excited for all the support Tim Hortons is showing for the youth here in Langley.”

Langley Tim Hortons locations participating in the cookie campaign are:

26474 56th Ave

PO Box 3248-21612 Fraser Highway

#1 – 19875 96 Ave

#100 – 8590 200th St.

20250 88th Ave

#101 – 20159 88th Ave, Thunderbird Shopping Centre

22525 Fraser Highway

Rita Thodos, executive vice president, philanthropy at BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, said the support from communities is essential in the work they do to help kids.

“We are grateful to everyone who adds a little sweetness to their day, or someone else’s, with the purchase of a smile cookie this week,” she said.

Proceeds raised for the hospital go directly towards its research, technology, and programs.

Last year, the campaign raised over $167,000 for BC Children’s Hospital.

The final day to purchase a smile cookie is Sunday, May 7.

The campaign started in 1996 originally raising funds for Hamilton Children’s Hospital.

