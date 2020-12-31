(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Smithers RCMP make arrest after woman, 88, hit with bear spray in home invasion

An 88-year-old woman was hospitalized after being attacked with mace Dec. 18

Police in Smithers say they have made an arrest in connection to a home invasion that left an elderly woman injured from bear spray.

Sgt. Kevin Christensen confirmed a first suspect is currently being processed and RCMP are actively seeking a second suspect in the Dec. 18 incident.

Officers arrived at a local home at approximately 2:30 a.m. where they found the woman in distress from the bear spray.

The woman was coughing and suffering from mouth irritation and was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

RCMP made extensive patrols of the area that morning, seeking a suspect described as small in stature and wearing dark clothing.

Police initially thought nothing was missing from the home, but Christensen said the crime was more serious than initially reported as several items were in fact taken.

The investigation is ongoing involving three detachments in the area.

READ MORE: New Hazelton RCMP seek help locating fugitives

READ MORE: Front-line workers owed ‘debt of gratitude,’ GG says in year-end message


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Small cat on the mend after being run over, found frozen to icy northern B.C. road
Next story
UPDATE: Guests evacuated after fire at Art Infiniti Hotel in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Photo collage of Aldergrove in 2020. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
A look back at Aldergrove in 2020

A toppled hotel, an evolving zoo, and a global pandemic topped headlines amid a troubled year

Township of Langley firefighters were called to a house fire on Dec. 26, 2020 in the 2000-block of 200th St. around 12:30 p.m. Three occupants were able to escape, but two dogs died in the blaze. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Donations help family left with nothing after South Langley fire

The mother and son’s dogs also died in the burning house

Oregon Spotted Frog (Greater Vancouver Zoo/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Greater Vancouver Zoo remains dedicated to local and global conservation efforts

2020 saw release of 505 adult Oregon spotted frogs, 1,458 tadpoles, and 146 western painted turtles

Critter Care has a brand new bear, and it’s aptly named for the season – Noel. (Critter Care/Special to the Aldergrove Star)
Langley’s Critter Care welcomes new bear cub this holiday season

Found on Dec. 20, the animal was named Noel in the spirit of Christmas

Staff at Brogan’s Diner volunteered their time on Dec. 25, 2020 to help prepare and serve free Christmas dinner to those in need of a warm meal. (Brogan’s Diner/Facebook)
Brogan’s Diner serves 450 Christmas dinners to Langley community

A combination of dine-in and take-out meals were provided

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. finished 2020 with 683 more COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Increase shows ‘precarious situation’ for New Year

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

A cat was found in December 2020 by a semi-truck driver after she was run over by an oncoming vehicle along an icy road in northern B.C. (BC SPCA handout)
Small cat on the mend after being run over, found frozen to icy northern B.C. road

BC SPCA now looking to name the cat, with help from British Columbians

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Lina Scott of DeRoche won $100,000 after mistakenly believing she’d won $1,000. (Contributed Photo/BCLC)
Lottery: Fraser Valley woman wins 100 times more money than she thought

Rina Scott thought she won $1,000, wins $100,000

B.C.’s Director of Civil Forfeiture is seeking to claim part of the value of this house on Chelmsford Drive in Chilliwack valued at $1.1 million, as seen here on Dec. 30, 2020, which was allegedly purchased with the proceeds of illegal drug trafficking. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Government seeks forfeiture of 2 Chilliwack homes worth $1.8M from alleged drug dealers

Claim filed one day after a December raid that turned up drugs, guns, cash and luxury vehicles

A convince store owner hands OLG 649 and Lotto Max tickets at his store during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, May 25, 2020. Premier Doug Ford’s government gives $500M loan to Ontario Lottery and Gaming. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
An unforgettable ending to 2020 for one Lotto 6/49 player after ticket wins $9M

Ticket purchased in West Vancouver matched all six numbers drawn for the $9.4-million jackpot

Gillian McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Christmas Eve – after being critically ill with COVID-19 complications for several weeks – to join her husband Dave and their two children.
Abbotsford mom who gave birth while in coma after getting COVID-19 is back home

Gillian McIntosh was able to celebrate Christmas with her family

(Pixabay.com)
Olivia tops list – again – for B.C.’s most popular baby names in 2020

Liam and Oliver also remain popular choices for new babies in the province

Most Read