Smoke causes visibility issues on Highway 5 & 97 C

Drivers are cautioned that smoke from wildfires is causing issues on the road

Smoke is causing concern for drivers on both the Coquihalla and Highway 97 C, Friday morning.

DriveBC cautions limited visibility due to widespread smoke.

The air quality appears to be particularly worse closer to the Merritt region.

A special air quality statement is being released this morning from Environment Canada for Metro Vancouver and the Okanagan-Shuswap, because of high concentrations of fine particulate matter due to smoke from wildfires.

A rush of fresh Pacific air onto the West Coast has forced smoke which was lying over lower mainland communities into the Interior.

Fine particulate matter, also known as PM2.5, refers to airborne solid or liquid droplets with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres (µm) or less, the rating is currently at 158 out of 500. PM2.5 can easily penetrate indoors because of its small size.

There is a 30 per cent chance of showers on the Coquihalla and Connector Highway later this morning.

