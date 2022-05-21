Smoke may rise from sewers, drains in Langley City

The smoke is just part of maintenance testing by Metro Vancouver

Jacob Johnson of Horizon Earthworks, a Langley City contractor, doing sewer maintenance work in Langley City earlier in 2022. This May, Metro Vancouver is pumping smoke through some local sewer lines as part of maintenance. (Langley Advance Times files)

If you see smoke rising from a sewer grate in the Nicomekl River floodplain in the coming weeks, don’t panic.

Metro Vancouver is doing sewer maintenance work on two routes that run through the floodplain, from 196th Street at the Langley Pump Station, west as far as 206th Street.

According to Metro Vancouver, the smoke could be seen in other locations, including as far north as 56th Avenue or as far south as 46A Avenue, and east to the Newlands golf course.

The non-toxic smoke is blown into the sewer system, and crews watch where it exits to help determine what areas need maintenance work.

The smoke may come up through household drains if they are not regularly used.

To prevent his, residents in the area can pour a litre or two of water into their drains anytime before the work begins.

The smoke, similar to artificial smoke used for movies and theatre shows, is non-toxic and does not stain things, but it may have a distinct odour.

The testing is scheduled for between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Tuesday, May 24, to Friday, May 27, but work may be delayed due to bad weather.

