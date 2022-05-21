Jacob Johnson of Horizon Earthworks, a Langley City contractor, doing sewer maintenance work in Langley City earlier in 2022. This May, Metro Vancouver is pumping smoke through some local sewer lines as part of maintenance. (Langley Advance Times files)

Jacob Johnson of Horizon Earthworks, a Langley City contractor, doing sewer maintenance work in Langley City earlier in 2022. This May, Metro Vancouver is pumping smoke through some local sewer lines as part of maintenance. (Langley Advance Times files)

Smoke may rise from sewers, drains in Langley City

The smoke is just part of maintenance testing by Metro Vancouver

If you see smoke rising from a sewer grate in the Nicomekl River floodplain in the coming weeks, don’t panic.

Metro Vancouver is doing sewer maintenance work on two routes that run through the floodplain, from 196th Street at the Langley Pump Station, west as far as 206th Street.

According to Metro Vancouver, the smoke could be seen in other locations, including as far north as 56th Avenue or as far south as 46A Avenue, and east to the Newlands golf course.

The non-toxic smoke is blown into the sewer system, and crews watch where it exits to help determine what areas need maintenance work.

The smoke may come up through household drains if they are not regularly used.

To prevent his, residents in the area can pour a litre or two of water into their drains anytime before the work begins.

The smoke, similar to artificial smoke used for movies and theatre shows, is non-toxic and does not stain things, but it may have a distinct odour.

The testing is scheduled for between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Tuesday, May 24, to Friday, May 27, but work may be delayed due to bad weather.

READ MORE: Langley City fights sewer clogs with education, powerful machinery

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley CityMetro Vancouver

Previous story
Turkeys on farm with ‘bird flu’ to be culled, poultry group says
Next story
Former Langley Rams head coach not guilty on drug charge

Just Posted

The Palomars, a three-piece rockabilly band, is led by Langley’s Tom Hammel. They will be performing at Fort Langley Community Hall on Friday, April 22. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Local musicians to rock ‘n’ roll with audience next Friday

Rams head coach Howie Zaron gets things started in a whimsical training video released by the Langley football team. (Facebook image)
Former Langley Rams head coach not guilty on drug charge

Jacob Johnson of Horizon Earthworks, a Langley City contractor, doing sewer maintenance work in Langley City earlier in 2022. This May, Metro Vancouver is pumping smoke through some local sewer lines as part of maintenance. (Langley Advance Times files)
Smoke may rise from sewers, drains in Langley City

Port Coquitlam golfer Kelly Du took her shot at Langley’s Pagoda Ridge course under a downpour. Rain shortened the two-day event over May 14, Saturday and May 15, Sunday. Despite the weather, three Langley golfers recorded top-three finishes. (MJT/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Downpour forces early end to Langley golf tournament