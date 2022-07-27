Environment Canada issues an air quality advisory for the Lower Mainland July 27. It’s expected to last until July 31. (Black Press Media file photo)

Environment Canada issues an air quality advisory for the Lower Mainland July 27. It’s expected to last until July 31. (Black Press Media file photo)

Smoke, pollution trigger air quality advisory in Lower Mainland

High concentrations of ground-level ozone, wildfire smoke expected to persist until Sunday

Residents in the Lower Mainland are likely waking up to hazy conditions as heat-induced pollutants and smoke from the Lytton-area wildfire converge overhead.

Environment Canada issued an air quality advisory for the region early Wednesday morning (July 27).

It said of particular concern are higher than usual ground-level ozone readings. Ground-level ozone is formed when pollutants from burning fuel react with volatile organic compounds in the presence of sunlight. It’s creation is accelerated on hot days, such as during the heat wave much of B.C. is currently experiencing.

Smoke from the Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton is also contributing, according to Environment Canada.

People in the Lower Mainland are advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activity from the mid-afternoon to early evening. This is particularly important for people with underlying health conditions, such as lung or heart disease, asthma, diabetes or respiratory infections. Pregnant people, older adults, children, people working outside, and those experiencing homelessness are also at a higher risk.

The advisory is set to remain in place until the end of Sunday.

Information on reducing exposure to pollution and current air quality levels can be found at airhealth.ca.

READ ALSO: Heat warnings for much of B.C. with temperatures up to 40 C through to Saturday

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

air qualityEnvironment Canada weatherFraser ValleylowermainlandMetro Vancouver

Previous story
VIDEO: Vigil for shooting victims held in Langley City
Next story
Bilingualism in Parliament threatened by unaccredited, off-site hires: translators

Just Posted

It was the first Ride Into History for Harrison residents Martin and Nell Schinkel. “We like the purpose of it,” Martin explained. About 50 riders took part in the 10th Ride Into History from Langley through the Fraser Valley on Saturday, July 23. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: An 11-year-old Langley charitable bike ride celebrates its 10th anniversary

Rams quarterback Jakob Davies looks for an opening during the Saturday, July 23 game against Westshore Rebels at McLeod stadium in Langley. (Rams Facebook)
VIDEO: Langley Rams fall to Westshore Rebels in first game of BCFC season

Robyn Froese is a Canadian singer songwriter based in Vancouver. Her band performed at McBurney Plaza on Saturday, July 23. The event was part of DLBA’s summer series offering live music. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Hundreds join for a live concert at McBurney

A woman laid a wreath of flowers at a Tuesday night (July 26) vigil for the victims of the Langley shootings at Innes Corners Plaza in Langley City. She was one of around 100 people who attended. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vigil for shooting victims held in Langley City