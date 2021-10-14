A file photo of a Township of Langley fire truck.

Smoking material ignites mattress fire at Walnut Grove home

No injuries were reported

Township of Langley firefighters were called to a home in Walnut Grove after smoking material ignited a mattress fire.

Crews were called to a three-storey, single family home in a complex located at 20292 96 Ave. around 7:36 p.m., said Dale Steeple, assistant fire chief with the Township.

“The fire was contained to a bedroom in the basement,” he said. “It appears the mattress started on fire from smoking material.”

One person was home at the time of the fire, who noticed smoke in the house and called 9-1-1, Steeple added.

There were no injuries reported. Crews were on scene about one hour.


