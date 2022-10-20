The Langley School District board offices. (Langley Advance Times files)

The Langley School District board offices. (Langley Advance Times files)

Smoky skies cancel outdoor time, track meets for Langley students

The school district has been monitoring the bad air quality this week

Heavy smoke from wildfires and poor air quality has resulted in indoor lunch hours at some Langley schools, along with curtailed outdoor gym and athletic activities.

Since smoke from wildfires in the Fraser Valley and Washington State began rolling into Langley over the weekend, the Langley School District has been monitoring the situation, said spokesperson Joanne Abshire.

School principals and other administrators were advised to implement temporary measures including:

• Allowing students who are sensitive to the smoke to remain indoors during lunch/breaks;

• Closing exterior doors and windows;

• Rescheduling outdoor activities, particularly strenuous activities like PE;

• Closely monitoring students with asthma or other breathing conditions; and

• Closing doors and windows and utilizing filtered ventilation systems while the advisory is in effect.

On Tuesday Oct. 18, some schools kept students indoors over the lunch hour.

Some extracurricular sports, including cross-country events and outdoor team sports, have been postponed.

The Langley Environmental Awareness Program, also known as the outdoor education program, shifted to indoor learning on Tuesday and Wednesday at its base in Fort Langley Elementary.

Abshire said the extra health measures would continue through the week, depending on air quality, and air quality info was being shared through its website and social media.

“The health and safety of students and staff continue to be a priority for the district,” said Abshire. “Schools are adaptable and can make amendments to programming in these circumstances because of experiences in recent years.”

With the spike in wildfires and smoke haze over the Lower Mainland in recent years, this isn’t the first time the district has had to respond to low air quality.

There was already one incident of an air quality advisory affecting schools earlier this year, on Sept. 11, and another was on Sept. 13, 2020, Abshire said.

After a months-long drought for much of the region, rain is in the forecast for Friday.

READ MORE: B.C.’s extended summer breaks more records, but weather office says rain approaches

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Air pollutionB.C. Wildfires 2022EducationLangley

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Taiwanese Canadian community pays tribute to slain RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang
Next story
ELECTION 2022: 158 new school trustees elected across B.C.

Just Posted

Wedding couple Daniele Methner and Adam Arki. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
A wedding invitation is open to the public

Glow Langley, running from Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Saturday, Dec. 31, is a family-friendly outdoor festival with towering light gardens and magical landscapes – all under the magic of more than a million lights. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Canada’s ‘biggest’ Christmas festival just got bigger

The Langley School District board offices. (Langley Advance Times files)
Smoky skies cancel outdoor time, track meets for Langley students

Langley’s Kate Muchmore Woo is directing the latest Gallery 7 production, Murder on the Orient Express. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Casting call for all performers aged 16 and up