Smuggler’s Inn owner charged with helping people illegally enter Canada

Robert Joseph Boule is facing 21 charges

The owner of the Smuggler’s Inn Bed & Breakfast in Blaine, Wash., is facing a number of charges relating to smuggling people into Canada.

Robert Joseph Boule, who is in police custody, is facing 21 charges in Surrey Provincial Court, with several under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

Among the charges, Boule is facing seven counts of counselling offences relating to knowingly inducing, aiding or abetting people in illegally attempting to enter Canada.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between May 2018 and March 2019.

The Smugglers Inn is located on the U.S. side of 0 Avenue at 184 Street.

In 2010, the Canadian Geographic published an article on Boule and his experience watching as people illegally crossed the border.

“We see people in our yard almost every night. Just keep your eyes open,” Boule told the magazine.

None of the charges have been tested in court, and Boule is scheduled to appear at Surrey Provincial Court tomorrow.

While taking a photo of the Smuggler’s Inn property on Tuesday, a Peace Arch News reporter was pulled over by the RCMP. The officer, who was in the general area at the time, questioned him about why he was out of his car in the area, and subsequently let him go.

The officer told PAN he had been parked nearby.


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
