This four-foot long ball python was spotted in Tynehead Park on May 19, 2020 by Paul Peterson. (Facebook)

Snake spotted in Surrey, caught by animal control

The four-foot long ball python was found lying on a stump in Tynehead Park

A family got quite the surprise when they saw something unexpected while walking through Tynehead Park on Tuesday.

A four-foot long ball python was found lying on a stump. It was spotted by Paul Peterson as he was walking along the trail in Surrey with two others.

“Quite the shock seeing it out of the corner of my eye when I was walking the trail,” Peterson wrote on Facebook.

The trio reported the sighting to animal control along with the GPS coordinates.

Dewdney Animal Hospital in Maple Ridge suggested the snake was abandoned by its owner.

“This is not a native snake but a pet ball python. Every spring animals like this get dumped. This is the fourth this month. Please don’t dump pets. Is that really so much to ask?”

The snake was located and collected the next day, on May 20, by animal control.

RELATED: Gypsy, a 6-foot-long ball python, missing in Delta

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

This four-foot long ball python was spotted in Tynehead Park on May 19, 2020 by Paul Peterson. (Facebook)

Previous story
Langley Lodge deaths climb to 14

Just Posted

Local barbershop featured at London Drugs

Retail giant now selling products for local shop Harry & Sons

Langley Lodge deaths climb to 14

A COVID outbreak in the dementia unit at the long-term care home continues to claim lives

LETTER: Kindness on all fronts proves uplifting

Langley recipient pays it forward after generous person came to her aid when trying to buy groceries

LETTER: 10-year-old Langley boy pleads for return of baseball

Only a few steps need be taken to make this sport safe for players and fans alike, youngster says

VIDEO: Langley principals ask students to ‘Lean on Me’ during COVID pandemic

Six musical Langley school administrators collaborated to record the classic Bill Withers’ ballad

Only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks this summer amid COVID-19

The residency restriction matches similar initiatives by Alta. and Sask.

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

COVID-19: Province streamlines patio applications for B.C. restaurants, wineries, pubs

The goal is to get more businesses operating with patio spaces sooner, amid government’s reopening plan

Snake spotted in Surrey, caught by animal control

The four-foot long ball python was found lying on a stump in Tynehead Park

B.C. senior caught smuggling 750 litres of liquid meth gets 3 years in U.S. prison

John Philip Stirling, 66, was caught near Oregon by Coast Guard officials in 2019

Canadian Costco shoppers now being asked to wear non-medical face masks

This comes nearly a month after the warehouse outlet said that it wouldn’t be implementing a mask policy

B.C.’s minimum wage to go up 75 cents in June

As businesses reopen, province to still put more money in pockets of the lowest paid workers as planned

RCMP use spike belts to stop trio in crime spree spanning from Calgary to Hope

Two charged after alleged car-jacking, shoplifting and high speed driving from Alberta to Hope, B.C.

VIDEO: Brief tornado tears through Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Footage captures moment trampoline is lifted and dropped down the street

Most Read