Snow and ice make for treacherous conditions in Langley

Freezing rain was coating some parts of Langley in ice

Freezing drizzle was coating shrubs, tree branches, and sidewalks with a thin layer of ice on Thursday, Jan. 6 in Langley. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Snow and freezing rain slowed traffic, closed schools, and sent locals out to shovel their driveways and sidewalks again on Thursday, Jan. 6.

The snow began the previous evening and dumped around five to six inches over parts of Langley.

By 9 a.m., a fine mist of freezing rain had been added to the issues in some areas, turning sidewalks treacherous, putting a crust of ice over the snow, and coating tree branches and shrubs.

Although only a few students had been in school already due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Langley School District declared a snow day and shut down schools. The board office in Murrayville was also closed to the public on Thursday.

Langley Township and ICBC encouraged people to either not drive if possible, or to use extra caution when doing so.

With more than 500 kilometers of roads, the Township concentrates on plowing major routes first, and residential roads and side roads in rural and suburban areas may not be plowed at all if crews are working to keep main streets free of ice and snow.

Even on the TransCanada Highway, DriveBC’s webcams showed there was still snow in some travel lanes as late as 10 a.m. Traffic on the highway through Langley was slow on Thursday morning.

Vehicles with plows and front end loaders were common sights on Langley streets on Jan. 6 as crews headed out to clear snow from roads and parking lots. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)