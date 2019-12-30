Dean Martin and with his two border collies, Zoe (left) and Josie, don’t mind the snow while playing catch in the dog park next to the Kelowna Family YMCA in February 2019. (Carli Berry/Capital News)

Snow and rain warnings issued for parts of B.C. coast, Interior

Peace River, North Thompson, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions can expect 15 to 30 cm of snow

Environment Canada is warning of swollen rivers and washouts for parts of coastal B.C. and snow for several Interior districts.

A rainfall warning has been posted for the central coast and west Vancouver Island as a frontal system moves south, bringing rain totals that are forecast to exceed 100 millimetres.

The forecaster warns the moist system could prompt local flooding and washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

A long period of snowfall is forecast for the regions of Peace River, Kinbasket, North Columbia, North Thompson, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap and Williston.

Environment Canada says residents in those areas can expect from 15 to 30 centimetres of heavy snow before it lets up on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Environment Canada’s Top 10 weather events of 2019

It says drivers travelling in those areas through New Year’s Eve should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Infamous Lower Mainland tax cheat ‘educator’ is back in prison
Next story
Canada sends two more groups to Australia to help fight wildfires

Just Posted

Greater Vancouver Zoo animals suffer ‘boredom and frustration’ Humane Society says

Report calls on Aldergrove zoo to upgrade enclosures, stop housing animals ‘unsuited’ to B.C.

An evening of sitars and classical Indian music comes to Fort Langley

Gurukal Canada hosts Strings of Time concert on Saturday, Jan. 4 at national historic site

No Operation Red Nose rides in Surrey-Langley for New Years Eve

Langley Minor Hockey Association suspends service for final night due to lack of volunteers

VIDEO: Giants wrap up 2019 on a winning note

Saturday’s 6-2 win against Rockets at Langley Events Centre marks third victory in a row

WEATHER: Periods of rain or drizzle expected Monday in Langley

More rainfall is expected Tuesday

Animals, house parties, manhunts: Top 10 most read stories across B.C. in 2019

Here are the stories that caught your eye in 2019

90 per cent of first-time homebuyers in B.C. need financial help to buy home: Report

Compared to 2015, only 70 per cent of first-time homebuyers needed financial help

Another Indigenous foster child sues Kelowna social workers over misuse of funds, neglect

Robert Riley Saunders is facing another lawsuit for allegedly stealing money from foster children

Canada sends two more groups to Australia to help fight wildfires

Flames have killed 10 people and destroyed 1,000 homes in recent months

Snow and rain warnings issued for parts of B.C. coast, Interior

Peace River, North Thompson, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions can expect 15 to 30 cm of snow

Full weight of B.C.’s employer health tax to be felt in 2020

Payroll tax fuels ‘gig economy’ drift away from full-time jobs

Infamous Lower Mainland tax cheat ‘educator’ is back in prison

Debbie Anderson was a no-show for 2018 appeal of 4.5-year jail term but was arrested Dec. 19, 2019

TransLink gears up for free transit in Metro Vancouver on New Year’s Eve

SkyTrain service to be extended by about one hour

Hofer makes 18 saves as Canadian juniors dump Germany 4-1

Canada responds after worst-ever loss to Russia at world tourney

Most Read