Snow is forecasted to appear in parts of Metro Vancouver this weekend. (Black Press Media files)

Snow forecasted for parts of Lower Mainland this weekend

Environment Canada is predicting flurries and snow from Saturday to Monday evening

A sprinkling of snow is predicted for parts of Metro Vancouver this weekend.

Environment Canada’s seven-day forecast suggests it will appear between Saturday and Monday evenings across the Lower Mainland.

Starting Jan. 23, temperatures will drop to the freezing mark, with clouds dissipating for a chance of flurries and snow until rain on Tuesday.

Highs are expected to reach 4C with overnight lows between 0 and -1C, according to the weather agency.

This forecasted for areas including Chilliwack, Hope, Abbotsford, Langley, Surrey, Delta, and Maple Ridge.

Transportation crews have been preparing the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges for snow forming and icefall.


