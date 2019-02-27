Snow in the forecast for Lower Mainland

An estimated two to four centimetres could fall overnight and into Thursday

The Lower Mainland may see snow on Thursday.

Environment Canada calls for a 40-per-cent chance of flurries, beginning Wednesday evening. Those flurries could turn to snow by midnight.

An estimated two to four centimetres could fall overnight and into Thursday, before returning to a chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Along with that will come brisk temperatures ranging from -1 C Wednesday night and 4 C on Thursday.

So far, at least, there is no weather alert or warning from the ministry.

