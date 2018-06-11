Snow to hit Coquihalla, B.C. mountain passes

It’s back. Snow has returned.

Mother Nature isn’t the slightest bit interested in letting summer roll into B.C. this week.

Snow fell at ski resorts Sunday night and more is expected on high elevation highways. While there’s something to be said for the novelty of a wintry June, motorists should be cautious.

The legal requirement for snow tires has long since passed, but roads may be icy at higher elevations.

READ MORE: SNOW IS ON ITS WAY

Snow is possible this morning for elevations above 1,300 metres.

“A cool and unstable airmass over B.C. Interior is capable of producing some snow or wet snow over the southern interior mountain passes such as the Okanagan Connector, Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass this morning,” reads the special weather statement.

“Freezing levels will rise this afternoon, and the chance of snow or wet snow will ease through the day.”

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

