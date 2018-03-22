Motorists should slow down in winter conditions. (File photo)

Snow to make a comeback on B.C. mountain passes

Wintry conditions return

Winter weather will return to higher elevations across B.C. this afternoon.

There’s a special weather statement in effect for the Coquihalla, the Okanagan Connector and Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

“A strong cold front will move across southern B.C. later today. Ahead of the cold front this morning, rising freezing levels will bring mostly rain to the passes,” reads the alert from Environment Canada.

READ MORE: SPRING DELAYED ON VALLEY BOTTOM

“The passage of the cold front late this afternoon will bring a sudden change in precipitation from rain to heavy snow over the highways resulting in sudden reduced visibility and possible rapid accumulation of snow. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres are possible from this afternoon through tonight.”

Over Kootenay Pass, snow will persist today. Due to higher freezing levels, the snow may become wet or mixed with rain at times. Total snow accumulations of 15 to 20 cm are expected.

Travellers are advised to exercise caution if travelling today and to be aware of rapidly changing road conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

