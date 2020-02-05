DriveBC highway cameras show snow in the ditches in the area of 232nd Street and Highway 1.

Snow turns to rain for Langley area

Few problems yet on the main roads but side roads are slushy

A brief period of slogging through the slush Wednesday morning gives way to the return to rain for a few days.

The morning commute will be slushy on side streets but main routes are wet as traffic builds in the area.

It’s currently hovering near the freezing point with today’s temperature forecast to get up to 4C.

Environment Canada is calling for rain with up to five centimetres of wet snow Wednesday morning. The rain continues Thursday and Friday until the sun tries to peek through on the weekend.

