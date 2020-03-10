(File photo)

Snow warning for Coquihalla Highway, 15-20 cm expected

Fraser Canyon to expect winds of 60-90 km/h

Environment Canada has warned road users that 15-20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt on Tuesday, March 10.

Another warning issued for the Fraser Canyon states strong southerly winds,reaching 60-90 km/h, are expected or occurring.

The forecaster warns drivers to prepare for quickly changing travel conditions and to maintain a safe following distance.

To monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada, use #BCStorm on social media.

Read more: Heavy snowfall in the Shuswap raises roof concerns

Read more: Much of B.C. hit with snow as 2020 begins

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coquihalla HighwaySnowWeather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WEATHER: A chance of wet snow early Tuesday morning in Langley
Next story
Officials weigh COVID-19 infection control against risk of isolation at nursing homes

Just Posted

Demolitions possible for some vacant Fort Langley storefronts

The buildings are to be transferred to the Kwantlen First Nation in the near future

WEATHER: A chance of wet snow early Tuesday morning in Langley

Rain will begin Tuesday morning

Capilano University promises a singular sensation with production of A Chorus Line

Langley actress Marija Danyluk stars as Maggie Winslow March 19 to 28

Classic Shakespeare play gets revamped at Trinity Western with gender swapped roles

Student production of The Tempest runs March 17 to 28 at the Robert N. Thompson Building

Township council to debate cannabis store rules

More than a year after legalization, Langley Township could set rules

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

Snow warning for Coquihalla Highway, 15-20 cm expected

Fraser Canyon to expect winds of 60-90 km/h

B.C. care providers say masks, medical supplies ‘drying up’ due to COVID-19 concerns

Seniors care providers urge the public: ‘Stop buying masks!’

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess still scheduled to dock in Vancouver this April: port

There were 21 cases of COVID-19 reported on board the cruise ship

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

March supermoon to light up the skies over B.C. tonight

Moon about 20,000 kilometres closer than average distance

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

No one should charge for coronavirus test, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Most Read