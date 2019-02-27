Snowfall warning for parts of Fraser Valley

Environment Canada is issuing an alert for Highway 3

A snowfall warning is in place for the South and Central Okanagan as well as the Similkameen.

Environment Canada is expecting 10 cm of snow overnight, with heavier snowfall excepted closer to the U.S. and Canada border.

An alert is being issued for Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton, where up to 15 cm of snow is expected. Possibly more than 10 cm of snow is anticipated by early Thursday afternoon.

Southernmost portions of the Fraser Canyon, Nicola and Central Okanagan regions, including Boston Bar, Tulameen, parts of Highway 5A and areas near Peachland, could see upwards of 10 cm by Thursday afternoon.

Those in Merritt and Kelowna could see less snow than other regions.

For those travelling along B.C. highways this evening be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

