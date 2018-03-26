Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla

Environment Canada anticipates up to 25 cm of snow could fall on Highway 5

Winter isn’t over yet.

Environment Canada is issuing a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, Monday.

Up to 25 centimetres of the white stuff could fall on Highway 5.

The snowfall warning comes after Environment Canada forecast a Pacific frontal system moving across the Interior.

Snow will be heaviest over Pine Pass in Northern B.C. and the Coquihalla Summit.

Environment Canada is anticipating the snow will taper off Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Snow to make a comeback on B.C. mountain passes

Over the last three days, Environment Canada has been issuing snowfall warnings to drivers, travelling along mountain passes, due to a strong cold front moving across the province.

RELATED: Snowfall warning for Highway 3

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Track cars bought for cash, money laundering investigator says

Just Posted

Aldergrove soccer tournament remembers John Jones

Better weather than last year blessed this year’s Barry Bauder Memorial Soccer Tournament

Rollover crash in Langley (updated)

Vehicle occupants taken to hospital

LETTER: Quick selling off our natural resource

A local letter writer says NDP are paying foreign interests to take B.C.’s gas.

Langley lacrosse team pulls out victory in Colorado

Vancouver Stealth return home to play at Langley Events Centre, after a 13-12 triumph in the U.S.

Photos: W.C. Blair pool is back, and it was missed

Swimmers give the renovations at the Langley facility a thumbs-up

VIDEO: Let the fun begin – Slo-pitch season gets underway in Langley with Ice Breaker

Ball players and fans alike flocked to McLeod Athletic Park this weekend for the pre-season tourney.

Aldergrove family band in Easter concerts

The Springmans have been bringing joy to audiences of all ages across North America

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla

Environment Canada anticipates up to 25 cm of snow could fall on Highway 5

Track cars bought for cash, money laundering investigator says

Peter German says Vancouver is ‘Canada’s luxury car capital’ with no oversight

B.C. suspect in ‘vicious’ attack on autistic man turns himself in

Ronjot Singh Dhami faces one charge of aggravated assault in connection to an incident at a bus terminal in Mississauga

Japanese legacy of cherry trees the feds chopped down in Northern B.C.

After being interned in 1942, Shotaru Shimizu donated 1,500 cherry trees to Prince Rupert

Symphony concert features classical brass

‘Sound The Trumpet’ with soloist Daeyong Ra, trumpet

Driver of wrong-way car through Massey Tunnel ‘in life-threatening condition’

RCMP say crash occurred two kilometres south of Hwy. 17 exit on Hwy. 99

Where did Granger Taylor go? New documentary probes mysterious disappearance

The Duncan man’s disappearance in 1980 still intrigues space watchers today

Most Read