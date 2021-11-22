Damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, B.C., Thursday, November 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla between Hope, Merritt as crews try to repair damage

Snowfall is expected to taper off on Tuesday afternoon

Up to 30 centimetres of snow is expected to pummel the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt by Tuesday (Nov. 23) at noon, stymieing efforts to repair damage caused by landslides and washouts.

According to Environment Canada, the snow is expected to start falling Monday afternoon and begin to get heavy this evening as a cold front moves through the area, dumping between 20 and 30 centimetres on the damaged highway by Tuesday afternoon.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Heavy snowfall accumulation may cause tree branches to break,” the weather agency stated.

The Coquihalla has been closed for more than week after heavy rain sparked landslides and washouts that sheared parts of the highway into two and closed the important supply chain route between the Lower Mainland and the interior.

