Snowfall warning issued for Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada predicting 10 to 15 centimetres

A snowfall warning has been issued for the entire Lower Mainland, stretching from Vancouver , through Abbotsford to Hope.

Environment Canada issued the warnings around 7:30 p.m.

The warning states:

“A moist Pacific front will move across the south coast tonight. Precipitation will be a mixture of rain and snow over lower elevations of Metro Vancouver while higher elevations and areas further inland will see accumulations near 10 cm with local amounts up to 15 cm. The snow will end by early Wednesday morning as the front moves to the south.”

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

