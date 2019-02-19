(Photo: City of Surrey)

Weather

Snowfall warning issued for Surrey, Langley

Environment Canada warns to ‘be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions’

Snow is expected to fall in Surrey and Langley today, as well as other parts of Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning early Tuesday morning for southeast Metro Vancouver, as well as the northeast, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

“Persons in or near this area should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions,” Environment Canada cautions in its Feb. 19 weather alert, “and take necessary safety precautions.”

Five to 10 centimetres is in the forecast for Tuesday.

See also: It’s not over yet: More snow coming for Lower Mainland

The City of Surrey, meantime, reminds residents to shovel their sidewalks after snowfall: Failure to do so could mean a fine of $50 for residents and $75 for businesses.

Surrey residents are responsible for clearing snow from their adjacent sidewalks, as per the city’s bylaw. The city urges residents to do so as soon as possible after snow falls, and reminds shovellers to pile it on their lawn — not the roadway.

As of Monday night (Feb. 18), city officials say they have issued 145 warnings to those who had neglected to do so, and ticketed 15 individuals.

SEE MORE: Remember to clear snow from your sidewalks, Surrey

SEE MAP: Armed with 17,000 tonnes of salt, Surrey launches snow plow tracker

SEE ALSO: Wondering why your Surrey street hasn’t been snow plowed? Here’s why

