5-15 cm of snow expected to fall in Lower Mainland

Environment Canada predicting snow to fall through the afternoon

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for much of the Lower Mainland Monday morning.

The snowfall warning predicts a total of 5 centimetre of snowfall in Metro Vancouver, as well as 10 to 15 centimetres in the Fraser Valley.

“A deepening Pacific low will make its way across Washington State today. Heavy precipitation associated with this system is dragging the snow level down to near sea level. Snowfall amounts will vary wildly depending on elevation, precipitation intensity and proximity to the water. Heavy precipitation will end late this afternoon as the low moves farther inland,” the warning says.

Environment Canada is telling residents to prepare for quickly changing and “deteriorating” travel conditions.

As of 11:50 a.m., the temperature in White Rock was 5 C.

According to a Environment Canada forecast, there’s a 70 per cent chance of rain on Christmas Day, with a high of 9 C.

PlayNow is offering residents an opportunity to place a bet on a “white Christmas.” The odds of a white Christmas in Vancouver is listed at 2.35, which means for every $100 someone bets, if right they will yield $235 – or a $135 profit.

Winnipeg’s odds of a white Christmas are listed at 1.03, Montreal at 1.28, Ottawa at 1.33 and Toronto at 1.44.

According to PlayNow.com, in order for Vancouver to officially be deemed a white Christmas, snowfall needs to be recorded at Vancouver International Airport weather station on Dec. 25.

it's now snowing in WR pic.twitter.com/kHxViBvTQp — Aaron Hinks (@aaron_hinks) December 21, 2020